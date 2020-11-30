Coronavirus Lockdown in Odisha Latest News: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Odisha government on Monday extended lockdown in the state till December 31 and prohibited large gatherings till month-end. The state government issued fresh guidelines and said all academic, technical and skill development institutions will remain shut till month-end as well. Also Read - Assam Elementary Schools To Reopen from January 1 as COVID Situation Improves

In the fresh guidelines, the state government said large social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious, functions and congregation will remain prohibited till December 31.

However, the state government said the department of School and Mass Education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to date of re-opening of schools under its control in respect of class 9th to 12th.

On the other hand, all academic/technical/skill development institutions (except medical colleges) as well as all Anganwadi centres to remain closed till December 31.

The development comes as Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload on Monday surged to 3,18,725, after 418 more people tested positive for the disease, while five fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 1,739.

Of the 418 new cases, 241 were reported from various quarantine centres and 177 detected during contact tracing. Sundergarh recorded the maximum number of new cases at 41, followed by Angul at 34 and Mayurbhanj at 32. Two districts — Subarnapur and Boudh — haven’t registered any fresh case.

Odisha currently has 5,677 active cases, while as many as 3,11,256 people have so far recovered from the disease. Over 59 lakh samples have been examined in the state, including 41,371 on Sunday.