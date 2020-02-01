New Delhi: The second batch of people with 324 Indian citizens who were stranded at the deadly coronavirus-hit Wuhan city in China on Saturday evening landed in the national capital from where they were taken to quarantine wards for screening.

While 104 people are housed at ITBP’s Chawla Camp, the remaining 220 were taken to Manesar. They are being effectively scanned for symptoms of the viral infection, government officials stated.

On the other hand, six Indians stranded at the epidemic-hit Wuhan city were stopped from boarding their special Air India flight to India due to high fever. They have been undertaken for some tests.

Taking preventive measures, IndiGo Airlines suspended its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 06 until February 25, three days after stopping flights between Delhi-Chengdu and Bengaluru-Hong Kong.

Meanwhile in Kerala, a total of 1793 people are under constant monitoring for suspicion over coronavirus, state Health Minister KK Shylaja said on Saturday. She furthered that the person who was tested positive with the virus is now stable, and all 69 people in contact with the patient have been identified.

Speaking on the epidemic-like health situation, Health Minister Shylaja stated that the cyber cell of Kerala police had arrested three people for spreading misinformation on social media about coronavirus. “Case will also be filed against those who forwarded these messages. The arrested persons hail from Thrissur,” she noted.

As the death toll in China rose to 259, authorities at Indian airports have screened more than 52,332 passengers from 326 international flights. A total of 11,791 infected cases have been recorded in 31 provincial-level regions.