New Delhi: A day after India confirmed its third coronavirus case, five of the evacuees brought back from Wuhan — the epicenter of the epidemic in China were shifted to Army’s Base Hospital here after they showed symptoms of cough and cold. All the five men were kept along with 247 others at a quarantine centre set up by the Army in Manesar, Haryana.

Related Stories In wake of Coronavirus Outbreak, India Imposes Blanket Ban on People Holding Chinese Passports

Speaking to a portal, officials said that the five were taken to hospital only as a precaution. “The samples of all five were sent for various tests to AIIMS. We have received the test result of one person and it is negative. The result of others are yet to come”, Times of India quoted the officials as saying.

Earlier on Monday, after the third case of coronavirus was tested positive, the Kerala government has declared it a ‘state disaster’. The decision was taken on the instruction of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

All the three cases which have tested positive were medical students – one girl and two boys – who were studying in China’s Wuhan. The condition of all the three is stable and there are being closely observed in isolation at state run hospitals.

“An alert has been issued that anyone who has returned from China has to get medical attention. There have been cases when such people have been skulking and this is in no way acceptable as the lives of all are precious. Moreover it is from Kerala that the maximum number of students go to Wuhan and hence we have to go forward very cautiously as the density of population here is high and hence, we have decided to set 28 days as the quarantine period,” said state Health Minister KK Shailaja.