New Delhi: On a day, two persons who returned from China to Mumbai were kept under watch, AIIMS, Delhi said that it is equipped to handle such patients. An isolation ward has been set up and beds are ready for any suspected case of novel coronavirus infection, Randeep Guleria, AIIMS Delhi director said on Friday.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. The virus has so far killed 25 people and affected 830 in China. According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said, “We have an isolation ward and we have beds kept ready for providing care and treatment for suspected coronavirus cases in Delhi or elsewhere in India.” “All precautionary measures — in terms of personal protection equipment for healthcare workers to prevent the spread of the disease while treating infected patients — are in place,” he said.

“If need be, we have the capacity to increase our isolation ward facilities and provide treatment to such patients,” the director added.

Strict guidelines have been issued all international airports in major cities, including Mumbai, Bangalore, Delhi, Kolkata and Chennai, to send travellers returning from China to the isolation ward if they show any symptoms of the coronavirus.

This is in continuation of the travel advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding the threat of the virus in Wuhan, Hubei province of China. Indian Embassy in Beijing cancelled the Republic Day celebration of January 26 and issued an advisory for those travelling from China to India, especially those from Wuhan, to closely monitor their health.

Yesterday, a nurse from Kerala, working at Al-Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia, became the first Indian to have been tested positive with the deadly virus. The virus that originated in Wuhan in December has now spread to the United States, Singapore, Vietnam, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Thailand.

