New Delhi: As the Air India flight from China’s affected Wuhan city landed at Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi 300 students on Friday evening, medical teams and rescue forces geared up for the evacuation and quarantine of potential suspects of the epidemic-like coronavirus infection.

A 600-bedded facility has been set up by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in South Delhi earlier today to provide basic medical care to all those suspected to be infected by the deadly virus. Meanwhile, the Indian Army created a special medical facility in Manesar, Haryana, for the 300 students returning from the epidemic-centre Wuhan city.

#WATCH Air India special flight from Delhi lands in Wuhan (China) for the evacuation of Indians. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/ccJHo6rw0K — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Moments after the flight’s touch-down, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar thanked the Chinese government and extended his support in addressing the coronavirus challenge.

“Called Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi today to thank him for the cooperation extended by the Chinese government for the departure of Indian students and professionals from Wuhan. As China deals with the #coronavirus challenge, we agreed to stay in touch,” Jaishankar wrote in a tweet.

Notably, students and other passengers on the Wuhan flight will be thoroughly screened upon their arrival at the Delhi airport by a joint team of the Airport Health Authority (AHO) and Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS). Suspected individuals with the infection will be then shifted to an isolation ward set up at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC).

Earlier today, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared a global emergency over coronavirus, as the death toll in China mounted to 212 on Friday, from 170 till last evening. It has also said that there is no reason to restrict international travel. However, major airlines continue to suspend or reduce service to China including British Airways, German flag carrier Lufthansa, American Airlines, KLM and United.