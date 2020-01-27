New Delhi: On a day when the fatal coronavirus has claimed over 80 lives in China and affected over 2000 people there, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make provision to airlift Indian nationals who are stranded in Wuhan province in China and bring them back to India.

“It may be appropriate to consider operating a special flight to Wuhan/a nearby functional airport and airlift the Indian nationals stranded there and bring them back to India,” the letter from the Kerala CM to PM Modi reads.

In the letter, he has also offered assistance from his state government in case the Indian nationals need to be undergoing the screening process after being evacuated from Wuhan.

“On behalf of the state government of Kerala, I would like to offer assistance of medical professionals from our side in case the Indians being evacuated from Wuhan are to be medically attended to,” the letter further reads.

The development comes after news reports on Sunday surfaced that a number of Indian national, including students, were stranded in Wuahn after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.