New Delhi: On a day when the fatal coronavirus has claimed over 80 lives in China and affected over 2000 people there, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday in a letter urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make provision to airlift Indian nationals who are stranded in Wuhan province in China and bring them back to India.

“It may be appropriate to consider operating a special flight to Wuhan/a nearby functional airport and airlift the Indian nationals stranded there and bring them back to India,” the letter from the Kerala CM to PM Modi reads.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to PM Modi over #CoronavirusOutbreak in Wuhan province of China. — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2020

In the letter, he has also offered assistance from his state government in case the Indian nationals need to be undergoing the screening process after being evacuated from Wuhan.

“On behalf of the state government of Kerala, I would like to offer assistance of medical professionals from our side in case the Indians being evacuated from Wuhan are to be medically attended to,” the letter further reads.

The development comes after news reports on Sunday surfaced that a number of Indian nationals, including students, were stranded in Wuhan after the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

As per updates, India on Sunday said it is examining all possible options to provide relief to over 250 stuck Indians, mostly students, in Wuhan.

Part of the efforts to help stranded citizens, the Indian Embassy in Beijing on Sunday opened the third hotline in view of a large number of phone calls from the Indians.

“In view of a large number of calls received in the two hotline numbers set up by @EOIBeijing in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus infection, @EOIBeijing has decided to open a third hotline number +8618610952903,” the Embassy said in a tweet. The other two hotline numbers are 8618612083629 and 8618612083617, the Embassy said.