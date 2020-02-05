New Delhi: At a time when the death toll due to the deadly coronavirus has gone up to 492 in China and three positive cases have been reported in Kerala, the Union Cabinet Secretary on Wednesday chaired a meeting with officials to review the actions taken for the management of coronavirus and preparedness of states.

The review meeting was attended by the officials and secretaries of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Pharma, Department of Health Research, Member Secretary, other officials from Home Ministry, Commerce, Army and Defence.

In the wake of the deadly coronavirus, people of India have already been advised to refrain from travel to China. The Health Ministry stated that the people travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on their return.

People who want to visit India should contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa.

The government said that the Indian Embassy in China is reachable for people 24×7 on two hotline numbers – +8618610952903 & +8618612083629 and the dedicated email –helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in. Indian nationals in need of any assistance should get in touch with the Embassy on these hotlines and email.

The government said people for any queries related to health should contact on Ministry of Health & Family Welfare 24×7 helpline number +91-11-23978046 or email at ncov2019@gmail.com.

The government further stated that the existing visas, including eVisa which was already issued, are no longer valid for any foreign national who wants to travel to India from China.