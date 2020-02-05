New Delhi: At a time when the deadly coronavirus has claimed 492 precious lives in China and three positive cases have been reported in Kerala, the Delhi government on Wednesday night issued a fresh health advisory and prescribed do’s and dont’s for the public to ward off any infection.

Issuing a statement, the Delhi government said a round-the-clock control room has been set up at the Directorate General of Health Services’ headquarters. This is done to address queries related to the virus.

The step from the Delhi government was taken after three positive cases of coronavirus were reported from Kerala.

Issuing health advisory, the Delhi government asked people to follow some precautionary exercise such as cleaning hands with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub; covering nose and mouth while coughing; sneezing using tissue; avoiding close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms; avoiding frozen meat, besides isolation of symptomatic patients for at least 14 days.

Prescribing the do’s, the Delhi government asked people to frequently wash hands with soap and water; avoid crowded places; stay more than an arm’s length distance from persons sick with flu; take adequate sleep and rest; and drink plenty of water and consume liquid diet and eat nutritious food, the advisory said.

On the other hand, issuing the don’ts, the Delhi government advised people to not touch eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands; avoid hugging, kissing and shaking hands while greeting people in public; not spit in public places; avoid excessive physical exercise and disposal of used napkin or tissue paper in open areas.

The Delhi government has also set up a 24×7 control room and asked people to contact it on the following number for any query relating to the infection: 011-22307145, 22300012, 22300036.

Earlier in the day, holding a review meeting, the Union Ministry of Health advised people not to visit China and said the people travelling to China henceforth will be quarantined on their return.

People who want to visit India should contact Embassy in Beijing (visa.beijing@mea.gov.in) or the Consulates in Shanghai (Ccons.shanghai@mea.gov.in) and Guangzhou (Visa.guangzhou@mea.gov.in) to apply afresh for an Indian visa.

The government said that the Indian Embassy in China is reachable for people 24×7 on two hotline numbers – +8618610952903 & +8618612083629 and the dedicated email –helpdesk.beijing@mea.gov.in. Indian nationals in need of any assistance should get in touch with the Embassy on these hotlines and email.