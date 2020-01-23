New Delhi: At a time when the fatal coronavirus has taken 17 lives in China, affecting over 600 there, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday informed that one nurse from Kerala has been tested positive with the virus.

In a tweet, the Union Minister informed that over 100 Indian nurses, mostly from Kerala, are working at Al-Hayat hospital in Saudi Arabia and have been tested, but only one nurse was found infected by the coronavirus. He further informed that the affected nurse is undergoing treatment at the Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well.

“About 100 Indian nurses mostly from Kerala working at Al-Hayat hospital have been tested and none except one nurse was found infected by Coronavirus. The affected nurse is being treated at Aseer National Hospital and is recovering well,” he said in a tweet.

Prior to this, he said that he has already spoken to Indian Consulate in Jeddah about the health updates of the Indian nurses.

“Spoke to @CGIJeddah on Indian nurses quarantined at Al-Hayat Hospital, Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia due to coronavirus threat. They are in touch with hospital management and Saudi foreign Ministry. Have asked our Consulate to provide all possible support,” he further added.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wrote a letter to the Ministry of External Affairs and urged to help Kerala nurses who are working in Saudi Arabia.

In the letter, the Kerala Chief Minister has also requested the Ministry of External Affairs to communicate with Saudi Arabia in this regard.

Prior to this, the MEA also stated that an advisory in this regard has already been issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and India’s consulates in China.

He also said that the Indian Mission in China has made efforts to protect Indians who are residing in the province in China.

On Wednesday, over 9,000 passengers from 43 flights were screened at different international airports in India in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.