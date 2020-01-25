New Delhi: The ministry of health has issued a detailed advisory to Indians travelling to China in the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus on Saturday. About eleven people in India have been kept under observation after they have showed mild symptoms of the coronavirus that has killed 41 in China and infected nearly 1,300 there. Hong Kong declared the highest level of emergency on Saturday and all schools there will remain shut till February 17. As a number of students are coming back from China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year, the health ministry has issued this advisory.

Here’s what you should do

Observe good personal hygiene

Practice frequent handwashing with soap

Follow respiratory etiquettes- cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness, such as cough, runny nose etc

Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw/undercooked meats

Avoid travel to farms, live animal markets or where animals are slaughtered

Wear a mask if you have respiratory symptoms such as cough or runny nose

During the stay in China if you feel sick

Cover your mouth while coughing or sneezing

Don’t plan any further travel, if sick

Seek medical attention promptly

Report to the Indian Embassy in China (+8618612083629 and +8618612083617)

If you feel sick on the flight, while travelling back to India

Inform the airline’s crew about illness

Seek mask and the self-reporting format from the airline crew

Avoid close contact with family members or fellow travellers

Follow the directions of airline crew while disembarking

Immediately report facts to the Airport health office. immigration office and helpline number (011-23978046) also.

Follow the direction of the airport health officer or as issued by the helpline.

If you feel sick within a span of one month after returning from China

Immediatey call the helpline number (011-23978046) and follow the directions issued

Maintain effective self-isolation at home and with others

Observe good personal hygiene

Practice frequent hand washing with soap

Follow respiratory etiquetters — cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing

Report the illness to the nearest health facility and also inform the treating doctor regarding your travel history