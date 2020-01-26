New Delhi: At a time when the fatal coronavirus has claimed over 50 lives in China, the Indian government on Sunday said it is examining all options after consulting the Chinese government to address the concerns of over 250 stranded Indians, including students, in Wuhan. Notably, Wuhan is the epicentre of the coronavirus which is fast spreading to other regions.

As per updates, the death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China has gone up to 56 on Sunday with confirmed cases of viral affliction reaching 2,008, including 23 from abroad.

To help the Indians staying in Wuhan, the Indian Embassy in Beijing has opened a third hotline in view of a large number of phone calls from the Indians who are mostly students.

“In view of a large number of calls received in the two hotline numbers set up by @EOIBeijing in connection with the outbreak of coronavirus infection, @EOIBeijing has decided to open a third hotline number +8618610952903,” the Embassy said in a tweet.

The other two hotline numbers are 8618612083629 +8618612083617, the Embassy said.

At this crucial time, the Indian Embassy has also said it is examining all other options and holding talks with the Chinese authorities to provide relief to the Indian students stranded in Wuhan.

“Over the last two days, our hotlines have fielded nearly 600 calls to respond to concerns regarding this difficult situation. GoI and @EOIBeijing are also examining all options, including through consultations with the Chinese authorities, to provide relief to our affected citizens, another tweet by the Embassy said.

As per reports, about 700 Indian students are believed to have been staying and have enrolled into several universities in the city and surrounding areas.

After the outbreak of the virus, Wuhan along 12 other cities have been completely sealed by the Chinese authorities to stop the virus from spreading.