New Delhi: In view of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, India on Sunday temporarily suspended e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in Beijing.

“Due to certain current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China”, the Indian Embassy in Beijing announced.

This comes hours after the second positive case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala. “We have to isolate people. People coming from China should take precautions. I have assured Kerala health minister of all possible support,” Union minister Harsh Vardhan stated earlier in the day.

Nearly 654 people have been rescued from China’s coronavirus-hit Wuhan till now. Officials said as of now the evacuation process is ‘complete’ even as six Indians down with fever and other flu-like symptoms could not board the second Air India flight on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Wuhan city in central China which has 11 million population has been placed under a lockdown, since the outbreak of the 2019-nCoV. There is no official figure of Indians living in Wuhan where over 300 people have died and over 14,000 are infected due to the virus.