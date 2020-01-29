New Delhi: At a time when the deadly coronavirus has claimed 132 precious lives and affected nearly 6000 people, the Central government on Wednesday issued fresh travel advisory and urged people not to visit China.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs said, “New travel advisory on Novel #Coronavirus: Please refrain from travelling to #China.”

As per updates, the list of airports for screening passengers for symptoms of coronavirus has been increased by the ministry to 21. The list of airports includes airports of Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Cochin, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Amritsar, Kolkata, Coimbatore, Guwahati, Gaya, Bagdogra, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Trivandrum, Trichy, Varanasi, Vizag, Bhubaneswar and Goa.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, IndiGo airlines said it has decided to suspend its flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 onward and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to February 20.

Issuing a statement, the airline said it will continue to operate the Kolkata-Guangzhou flight which it is monitoring on a daily basis.

“Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice versa. Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 01, 2020 until February 20, 2020. We are also suspending our Bengaluru- Hong Kong flight effective February 01, 2020,” the airline said in a statement.

Currently, the airline said it is operating four flight services to China and one to Hong Kong. These connect New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bangalore to destinations in China and Hong Kong.

According to updates from China’s National Health Commission, the total number of patients in serious condition stands at 1,239, while 103 people were discharged. So far, 9,239 suspected cases have been detected and about 60,000 people have been in contact with patients.