New Delhi: At a time when the fatal coronavirus has claimed over 56 lives, affecting over 1100 people in China, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar in a series of tweet updates that the Indian Embassy in Beijing has opened three hotlines to respond to concerns of those who are affected by this virus.

“Our @EOIBeijing has opened 3 hotlines to respond to the concerns of those affected by this situation and is continuing to respond to concerns basis currently available information,”Raveesh Kumar said in a series of tweets.

He said that the embassy in China will continue to work with Chinese authorities to help Indian citizens who are infected with this virus.

“Our Embassy and Consulates General in China will continue to work with Chinese authorities to try and facilitate Indian citizens caught up in these difficult circumstances,” he added.

The development comes as the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in China has gone up to 1,975 and the death toll from the virus gone up to 56.