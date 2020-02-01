New Delhi: Three days after suspending Delhi-Chengdu and Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights, IndiGo Airlines on Saturday decided to suspend its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 06 until February 25, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 07 until February 26, 2020.

The move from the airlines comes as part of the precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus from Wuhan, the epicentre of the disease.

“In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of Coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 6 until February 25, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 7 until February 26, 2020. These are purely temporary and precautionary measures,” the IndiGo said in a statement.

IndiGo: In line with the WHO guideline to contain the spread of #Coronavirus, IndiGo will be suspending its Kolkata-Guangzhou from February 06 until February 25, and Guangzhou-Kolkata from February 07 until February 26, 2020. These are purely temporary and precautionary measures. pic.twitter.com/0w5vCZkqjr — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

Issuing the statement, IndiGo further stated that the airlines will refund the full amount to the impacted passengers as it will cause inconvenience to them.

“We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers,” it stated further.

IndiGo: We understand that these measures will cause inconvenience to our customers and we will be refunding the full amount to the impacted passengers. #Coronavirus https://t.co/lXs615dfxl — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2020

The development comes after Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan earlier in the day chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for management of novel coronavirus with senior officers of the Ministry.

On January 29, the airlines had temporarily suspended its Delhi-Chengdu and Bengaluru-Hong Kong flights as a precautionary measure.

“After carefully assessing the current coronavirus situation in China, IndiGo is taking some safety measures for its customers, crew and the staff. Due to China travel restrictions, we have seen a high number of cancellations from China on our Delhi-Chengdu route and vice-versa. Therefore, we are suspending our flights between Delhi and Chengdu from February 01, 2020 until February 20, 2020. We are also suspending our Bengaluru-Hong Kong flight effective February 01, 2020,” IndiGo said in a press statement.

As per updates, the death toll from novel coronavirus in China has gone up to 259 on Tuesday.