New Delhi: The second batch of 330 passengers including 7 Maldivian citizens from Wuhan— the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus have arrived in India, of these 300 are housed at ITBP Chhawla camp and 30 are in Manesar (Army camp), they are being effectively monitored. “As of today 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have been screened. 130 samples have been tested of which 128 have been found to be negative the two positive cases found in Kerala are being monitored and are clinically stable”, Union Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the government issued a fresh travel advisory asking citizens to refrain from travelling to China in view of the virus outbreak. “Indians should refrain from travelling to China. In case of travel, on return from China, they could be quarantined. Anyone with travel history in China since 15th January 2020 and from now on could be quarantined”, the advisory read.

The decision of issuing a new travel advisory was taken at a high-level review meeting held by the Cabinet Secretary on the preparedness to deal with novel coronavirus which has now spread to 25 countries.

As a precautionary measure, India temporarily suspended its e-visa facility for Chinese travellers and foreigners residing in Beijing. “Due to certain current developments, travel to India on E-visas stands temporarily suspended with immediate effect. This applies to holders of Chinese passports and applicants of other nationalities residing in the People’s Republic of China”, the Indian Embassy in Beijing announced, earlier on Sunday.

Two positive cases of coronavirus in India

India has so far reported two positive cases of nCoV from Kerala. “The student who tested positive today was also studying in China. The first case was reported on Thursday when the medical student who was studying in Wuhan visited the doctor with the complaints of throat infection. She was quarantined.

“The student who tested positive on Sunday came in close proximity to the girl student who had tested positive on Thursday”, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told reporters. The minister added that he is constantly monitoring the situation with Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja.

He added that till now they have tested 130 suspected cases out of which 128 cases have turned out to be negative, only two are positive.

PM monitoring situation

In the same presser, Harsh Vardhan informed media persons that the Centre is doing its best to keep a closely monitor the developments on novel coronavirus.

“PM is personally monitoring the situation. Various departments and ministries are cooperating with the Health Ministry. I have also written to all Chief Ministers to keep a close watch on developments on this front” the Minister said.

Death toll mounts to 305 in China, funeral for victims banned

The death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak rose to 305 in China on Sunday. According to China’s National Health Commission, 45 people in Hubei Province lost their lives on Saturday due to 2019-nCoV. Besides, 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China. Of the total 14,380 confirmed cases, 444 people are in critical condition while 1,118 are in serious condition.

In an effort to control the outbreak, China banned funerals, burials and farewell ceremonies for the victims of the coronavirus.

“The bodies should be cremated at designated funeral homes near their location, they cannot be transported between regions and cannot be preserved by burial or other means”, said the trial guidelines issued by the National Health Commission, the Ministry of Civil Affairs and the Ministry of Public Security.