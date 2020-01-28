New Delhi: Authorities at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital here has isolated three people with flu-like symptoms after they returned from China – the epicenter of coronavirus which has claimed 106 lives so far. Dr Minakshi Bhardwaj, medical superintendent of RML Hospital informed that three male patients, aged 24, 34 and 48 from Delhi and Ghaziabad had visited China off-lately and came to hospital on their own.

“The patients have been kept in isolation. Their samples have been sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). Their reports are expected to come in four to five days”, Bhardwaj added.

Similarly in Kerala, 5 people have been kept under observation at isolation wards in hospitals in Trivandrum, Ernakulam and Thrissur. “431 people are being monitored at their homes”, said Kerala government.

Yesterday, a suspected case of coronavirus was reported in Bihar. Speaking to reporters, Superintendent of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) had said that a girl, who recently returned from China, was admitted to ICU at a hospital in Chapra after she showed symptoms similar to that of coronavirus.

Besides, three people from Hyderabad, who returned from China, were also suspected of being infected with the deadly virus. “We have got 3 patients admitted to the hospital. As of now, no symptoms of coronavirus has been found,” Dr Shankar, Superintendent, Government Fever Hospital, Hyderabad, informed ANI.

Meanwhile, in Bengal, a 32-year-old Thailand national, suspected to be suffering from Coronavirus, died. Hospital authorities said that the woman was admitted to the hospital at 11 PM on January 21 and transferred to the ICU with stomach problem, nausea and fever. She left Thailand in late November and also visited Nepal before coming to India. The West Bengal health department officials have sought all test reports of the deceased.

The death toll due to the coronavirus outbreak sharply climbed to 106 in China. Besides, 1,300 new cases were detected, after which the total number of confirmed cases in China rose to more than 4,000.