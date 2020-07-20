New Delhi: With the highest single-day spike of 40,425 new cases in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of confirmed coronavirus cases crossed 11 lakh-mark on Monday. The death toll, on the other hand reached 27,497 after 681 fresh fatalities. Of the total 11,18,043 cases, 3,90,459 cases are active and 7,00,087 are cured/discharged. Also Read - International Flights on July 20: Air India to Fly Repatriation Flights to London, Singapore From These Indian Cities Today | Full Schedule Here

The Ministry of Health yesterday claimed that the 11 most COVID-19 affected countries in the world –the US, Brazil, Russia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, South Africa, the UK, Iran, Pakistan, Spain –together reported 8 times more cases and 14 times more deaths than India.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 3,00,937 followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,65,714, Delhi at 1,21,582.