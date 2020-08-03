New Delhi: With fresh 52,972 positive cases and 771 fatalities in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of Coronavirus or COVID-19 cases surpassed the 18 lakh-mark. Of the total 18,03,696 cases, 5,79,357 are active. While total recoveries from COVID-19 have touched 11,86, 203, the death toll mounted to 38,135. The health ministry said that India’s recovery rate has seen a high of 65.44, which means that more and more COVID-19 patients are getting cured and discharged. Also Read - Uma Bharti Says Won't Attend Bhoomi Pujan in Ayodhya After Amit Shah, UP BJP Leaders Test Positive For Coronavirus

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with more than 4 lakh cases and almost 15,000 deaths. Delhi, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, on the other hand, saw a decline in the number of active cases. While Delhi reported 37 less cases in the last 24 hours, Haryana’s active case count went down by 180 and Himachal Pradesh’s by 14 cases. Mizoram, Tripura and Uttarakhand too saw a decline in the number of active cases. Also Read - 'Disengage Troops From Pangong Tso': India Tells China in 5th Corps Commander Meet

However, on the global front, India still remains the third worst hit nation after US and Brazil. Also Read - After Yediyurappa, His Daughter Too Tests Positive; 'CM Doing Well And is Clinically Stable', Says Hospital

Single-day spike of 52,972 positive cases & 771 deaths in India in the last 24 hours. India's COVID19 tally rises to 18,03,696 including 5,79,357active cases, 1,186,203 cured/discharged/migrated & 38,135 deaths: Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/OKfjsgwyC9 — ANI (@ANI) August 3, 2020

Here are the key developments:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa tested positive for the novel coronavirus yesterday. Days before testing positive for coronavirus or COVID-19, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had reportedly attended a Cabinet meeting that took place at the Prime Minister’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

“Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa has been admitted to the hospital for observation. He is doing well, is clinically stable and will be monitored closely by our team”, Bengaluru’s Manipal Hospital said in a statement. The Chief Minister’s daughter has also tested positive for COVID-19.

All those who met Karnataka Chief Minister in the last 2-3 days will be tested for COVID-19. CM’s travel history of last one week will be checked, said state Health Department.

Number of COVID-19 tests crosses 2 crore mark in India with 2,02,02,858 tests conducted till August 2. Of these, 3,81,027 tests were conducted yesterday, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

A total of 6,84,111 people have died due to this deadly virus across the world, with 1,54,361 alone in the US followed by 93,563 in Brazil and 47,472 in Mexico.