New Delhi: At a time massive preparation is going on for the bhoomi pujan of Ram Temple, BJP MP from Dausa Lok Sabha constituency in Rajasthan Jaskaur Meena on Monday claimed that novel coronavirus will end as soon as Ram temple is constructed in Ayodhya.

Saying that the solution for the Covid-19 outbreak is construction of Ram Temple, she said it will be destroyed in no time after Ram Temple is built in Ayodhya.

The statement from the BJP MP comes days after another claim was made by BJP MLA in Madhya Pradesh Rameshwar Sharma.

Erupting controversy, Sharma said that coronavirus will end as the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be constructed.

The bhoomi pujan for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya will begin on August 5 with PM Modi attending the event.

Buildings on both sides of the roads that the Prime Minister’s convoy will take from the helipad at the Saket College in the city to reach the Ram Janmabhoomi site is being given a fresh coat of yellow paint with plans to depict various characters of the Ramayana on them.

While life-size sketches of both Lord Ram and Sita will adorn the helipad at Saket College, sketches and drawings of Ramayana characters will adorn the building walls on both sides of the roads, he said.

The stretch is also being cleared of the roadside vendors and shopkeepers to give the prime minister’s convoy free and clear access.

The temple administration will also make available over one lakh packets of prasad’ for distribution among people and devotees on the occasion of Bhoomi Poojan for the Ram Janmabhoomi temple.