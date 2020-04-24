New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that plasma therapy had been tried on four patients in the capital, calling their result ‘encouraging’ and urging those who have recovered from coronavirus, to donate their blood plasma. Also Read - Coronavirus LIVE: Initial Results of Plasma Therapy Encouraging, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing a press conference with Dr SK Sarin, Director, Institute of Liver and Biliary Science, the Delhi CM said, "In the last few days, we have tried plasma therapy on four patients at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital. Till now the results are encouraging."

He also said that for now, the Centre had given the Delhi government permission only for limited plasma therapy trials at LNJP Hospital for serious patients, adding that in the next two-three days, more trials will be conducted, after which, he said, permission will be sought next week for plasma therapy for all serious patients.

He then appealed to those who have recovered from the infection to donate their blood plasma.

On his part, Dr Sarin, explaining the condition of the four patients, said, “We are happy with the positive results in the four patients. Blood and plasma is ready for two-three other patients that we have at LNJP hospital, we may give them the plasma therapy today.”

He, too, further appealed to those who have recovered, ‘to show their patriotism’ and donate blood plasma.

Notably, after hydroxychloroquine, plasma therapy has, in recent days, been recommended as another possible treatment for coronavirus. It has already been approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), with Kerala becoming the first state to implement it.

Later, the Delhi government, too, started using it on a trial basis.

Delhi has thus far recorded 2,376 cases of coronavirus, including 50 deaths.