New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a high-level virtual meet with Chief Ministers of all states and union territories as the country witnesses a spike in Coronavirus cases. During the meeting, PM Modi expressed concerns over rising COVID cases in some states and called for quick and decisive steps to stop the “second peak” of the Coronavirus wave. The meeting came at a time when some states including Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are witnessing a spurt in the COVID caseload. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee skipped the interaction as she had pre-scheduled election meetings, TMC sources told ANI. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also skipping the meeting due to unspecified reasons. Also Read - 70 Districts in India Have Reported Surge in COVID Cases, Says PM Modi | LIVE Updates

Check Key Takeaways From Modi’s Meet With CMs:

Covid-19 peak needs to be controlled urgently, says PM Modi. Today in India more than 96% of the cases have recovered. India is one of those countries where the fatality rate is one of the lowest: Prime Minister Modi Modi urges people to wear masks. Most of the COVID-affected countries in world had to face several waves of Corona. In our country too, cases have suddenly started increasing in some states…CMs have also expressed concern…Test positivity rate in Maharashtra & MP is very high & number of cases also rising: PM We will have to immediately stop the emerging second wave of Corona and for this, we will have to take quick and decisive steps: Prime Minister Such an increase is being seen in many districts that had protected themselves so far and were kind of safe-zones. 70 districts of the country have seen an increase of more than 150% in last few weeks. If we don’t stop it here, a situation of nationwide outbreak can come up: PM We will have to stop the emerging second peak of Coronavirus immediately: PM Modi India’s fight against COVID cited as example in world, our recovery rate over 96 percent & fatality among lowest: PM Modi We don’t have to bring the public into panic mode. We don’t have to bring a situation where there is an atmosphere of fear. We have to free the people off difficulties by taking some precautions and initiatives: PM Modi tells CMs It is a matter of contemplation that why is there less testing in some areas only. Why is there less vaccination in these areas? I think it’s a time of test for good governance…Our confidence should not turn into overconfidence. Our success should not turn into negligence: PM

The prime minister, till now, has held several virtual meetings with states over the coronavirus situation. The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available. Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

Meanwhile, India today registered the highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases in 2021, with 28,903 fresh COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday. The new cases take India’s COVID-19 tally to 1,14,38,734. Further, a total of 188 deaths were reported in the country in the same time period, the highest in around two months.