New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a fresh round of meeting with chief ministers of all states and UTs, and asked them to move forward with a balanced strategy. Appreciating all the states for their support and coordination, PM Modi said that all states are working together and proper guidelines will be sent after consulting all chief ministers soon.

"The states are working together. The Cabinet Secretary is in constant touch with the secretaries of all states. Focus more and increase activity. We need to move forward with a balanced strategy. Discuss what are the challenges ahead, and plan accordingly. A detailed guideline will be sent to all after considering all chief ministers' suggestions," PM Modi said during the interaction with the chief ministers.

Giving a word of caution, PM Modi told the chief ministers that the coronavirus crisis should not reach villages as it has become a challenge now. He asked them to give their suggestions on all economic topics.

“India succeeded to a great extent in protecting the people from this crisis. The states performed their responsibilities well. If the social distance is maintained, then the crisis will increase further. How we are implementing the lockdown, it was a big topic. We all played an important role,” he said.

He also discussed with them on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end.

At a meeting on Sunday with Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, state chief secretaries told him that while protection is required from COVID-19, economic activities also need to be stepped up in a calibrated manner.

In the meeting, it is also being discussed to convert ‘red’ zones with high COVID-19 caseload into ‘orange’ or ‘green’ zones.

The prime minister interacted with the chief ministers last on April 27. Days after the meeting, the central government had extended the lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 to arrest the spread of the virus but gave several relaxations in economic activities and movement of people.