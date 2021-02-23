Coronavirus Latest Updates: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country, an emergency meeting has been called at the Prime Minister’s Office to review the coronavirus situation in the country, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan briefed the government on the emergence of new mutated versions of the virus. Also Read - Maharashtra: 39 Students, 5 Staff Members at a Hostel in Latur Test COVID Positive, Quarantined

The development comes after government date showed that there are around 1.47 lakh active coronavirus cases in the country. The total number of cases reported since the pandemic began in China in December 2019 is now over 1.10 crore, with 1.56 lakh deaths linked to the virus. Also Read - Coronavirus: Madhya Pradesh Govt Imposes Night Curfew, Other Restrictions in Balaghat

Addressing a press conference, Rajesh Bhushan stated that Maharashtra and Kerala continue to be the worst-affected states and among a handful seeing a surge in new cases that has worried the centre. Maharashtra has reported over 5,200 new cases in 24 hours, while Kerala has detected over 2,200. Also Read - Huge Crowd Gathers as Murder-accused Maharashtra Minister Sanjay Rathod Visits Temple | WATCH

“There are still 2 states that have 75% active cases -Kerala & Maharashtra. Kerala has 38% of the total active cases of the country while Maharashtra has 37% of the total active cases. Karnataka has 4% & Tamil Nadu has 2.78% active cases,” Rajesh Bhushan added.

He also added that over 1.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered across the country — 1.04 crore 1st doses & 12.61 lakh 2nd doses. “Active cases continue to be less than 1.50 lakh. If you look at average of deaths taking place daily, it was 92 last week- trend of less than 100 deaths,” he added.

However, the cumulative positivity rate is 5.19%. “This is declining continuously. Positivity rate – cumulative as well as weekly & daily – is declining across the country,” he stated.

As per updates from the Health Ministry, India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases surged to 1,10,16,434 with 10,584 new infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries have crossed 1.07 crore. The death toll increased to 1,56,463 with 78 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,07,12,665 which translates to a national COVID-19 recovery rate of 97.24 per cent and the case fatality rate stands at 1.42 per cent. The active coronavirus infections in the country have reduced to 1,47,306 which comprises 1.34 per cent of the total caseload.