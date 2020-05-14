New Delhi: At this time of corona crisis, President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday decided to forego 30% of his salary for a year, a statement from Rashtrapati Bhawan said. The decision from the President comes after he contributed one month’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund in March. Also Read - Hockey: Jarmanpreet Singh Focuses on Positives Amid Coronavirus-Enforced Lockdown, Says This Period is Like Hitting Pause Button on Career

As per updates, President Kovind will cut down domestic tours, and programmes will be reduced to follow social distancing and minimise expenditure.

"Shorter guest list at ceremonies, banquets, fewer flowers, reduced menu are among austerity measures due to COVID-19 situation," the statement from Rashtrapati Bhawan said.

Moreover, President Kovind has asked Rashtrapati Bhavan officials to economise expenditure and dovetail saved money to combat COVID-19 crisis.

President Ram Nath Kovind, after contributing one month’s salary to the PM-CARES Fund in March, has decided to forego 30% of his salary for a year. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/n79d4XTFN4 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2020

On Wednesday, the Central government decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore from PM CARES Fund for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and the amount will be used to purchase ventilators and caring for migrant workers.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that out of the Rs 3,100 crore, nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for the purchase of Made-in-India ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for care of migrant labourers.

Another Rs 100 crore will be given to support coronavirus vaccine development efforts, a PMO statement said.

Earlier, PM Modi had announced creation of the PM’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) where people can contribute to help the government fight against coronavirus and similar distressing situations.

Formed on March 27, the PM CARES Fund Trust is being headed by PM MOdi. The other ex-officio members of the trust are defence minister, home minister and finance minister.