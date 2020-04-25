New Delhi: Even as the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), in a late night order, allowed opening of shops in residential areas from Saturday, albeit with necessary precautions, the Uttar Pradesh government today said that no public gatherings will be allowed in the state till June 30. Also Read - Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath to Rehabilitate Migrants Stuck Amid Lockdown

In a statement, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office said, "The Chief Minister has directed officers that no public gathering be allowed till 30th June. Further decision will be taken depending on the situation."

The decision to this effect was taken after the Chief Minister chaired a meeting with senior district administration officials, police officials and chief medical officers, on Friday evening.

The decision was also taken considering the holy month of Ramzan, which began on Friday with the sighting of the ‘Ramzan Moon.’ In anticipation of the festival, huge crowds had yesterday thronged to Ramzan markets in various cities of the country, including the ones where the situation is critical, resulting in the concept of ‘social distancing’ going for a toss.

Also, community leaders in Uttar Pradesh have been requested to appeal to people to offer prayers from their homes.

Uttar Pradesh, notably, has 1,604 positive cases of COVID-19, including 24 casualties. Agra, with 358 cases, has the highest number of cases in the state.

The city’s COVID-19 tally also includes a death toll of eight.