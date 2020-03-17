New Delhi: In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday clarified that the public transport in the state will remain open and there will be no closure of government offices. Also Read - Coronavirus in Maharashtra: All Govt Offices Closed For Week; Bars, Restaurants in Pune Shut For 3 Days

The clarification from the Maharashtra chief minister comes after media reports suggested that the government offices in the state will be closed because of the coronavirus.

"We are working on allowing functioning of government offices with 50 per cent strength," Uddhav Thackeray said during a press conference.

However, Thackeray said that his state administration will have to take harsh decision of shutting down train, bus services if people don’t refrain from non-essential travels in the state.

“Trains and buses are essential services, so we are not stopping them as of now, but if people don’t listen to our advice and don’t avoid unnecessary travel, then we will think about that too. Next 15-20 days are very crucial for us,” Thackeray said.

The statement from the Maharashtra CM comes after two persons, one in Mumbai and another in Pune, tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to 41.

In view of the coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra State Election Commission, earlier in the day, deferred the upcoming elections to local bodies till further orders as a precautionary measure.

State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said the government had requested that the elections be postponed in view of coronavirus infection.