New Delhi: In an arguably first-of-its-kind incident, a 31-year-old man in Pune was on Monday convicted by a local court for not wearing a mask in public place and roaming out during the coronavirus lockdown. Also Read - Khadi And Village Industries Commission Develops Masks in Bulk, Enhances Livelihood of Artisans Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

As a punishment, a fine of Rs 1,000 was slapped against the accused. Also Read - TikTok User Who Said 'Trust God, Not Masks' in a Viral Video Tests Positive For COVID-19

Earlier, the man, a resident of Pune camp area, was found riding a vehicle during the lockdown. An FIR was registered against him by the police on April 11 under sections 188, 269 and 270 of the IPC, as well as section 51(B) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A chargesheet was filed against him within 48 hours of the incident after which he was produced before the court today.

Notably, the Maharashtra government had last week made it compulsory to wear masks in public places in both Mumbai and Pune, two of the worst COVID-19 affected cities not just in the state, but across the country as well.

Besides Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chandigarh, Odisha and Chandigarh, too, have made wearing masks compulsory

With over 2,000 positive cases, including nearly 150 casualties, Maharashtra is the worst COVID-19 affected state in the country. It is also among the seven states that has already extended the ongoing 21-day lockdown by two weeks.