New Delhi: At a time when the Central government is slowly opening the religious places with strict measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal Shafiqur Rahman Barq on Tuesday made a bizarre claim, saying the COVID-19 is not a disease but punishment from God and this can be ended when mosques and eidgahs will be opened for people to offer to prayers.

Saying that the markets should be opened on the occasion of Bakr Eid, he said the best cure for corona is prayer.

No cure of Coronavirus has been found so far, which means Coronavirus is not a disease but punishment by God for our sins. The best cure of Corona is that we all pray to God: Shafiqur Rahman Barq, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal https://t.co/5lq2gZZhYe

“No cure of coronavirus has been found so far, which means coronavirus is not a disease but punishment by God for our sins. The best cure of corona is that we all pray to God,” Rahman Barq said.

He said that on the occasion of Bakr Eid, markets should be opened so that people can buy animals from there, and mosques and eidgahs should be opened for people to offer to prayers to end coronavirus.

He said that when people will apologise for their sins in the mosques, pray for coronavirus to end, God will listen to their prayers and the situation will improve.

The statement from the SP MP comes at a time when all the festivals during this lockdown period are being observed with strict guidelines. However, the centre is yet to come up with SOPs for the for the month of August.