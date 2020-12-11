Coronavirus Latest Update: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday extended night curfew and curbs on number of people at gatherings till January 1, 2021. The state government also issued directives to the state police to ensure strict compliance, especially at marriage palaces. Also Read - Farmers Protest: 2 IPS Officers Deputed at Singhu Border Test Positive For COVID

The curfew restrictions, which had earlier been imposed with effect from December 1 till December 15, will also remain in force till the end of the month, with curb on movement from 10 AM to 5 PM. Also Read - Safe And Effective: US Panel Endorses Emergency Use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh orders extension of night curfew & curbs on number of people at gatherings till January 1, 2021, with directives to the state police to ensure strict compliance, especially at marriage palaces: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Also Read - Schools, Colleges to Reopen in Odisha From January; Semester Exams to be Postponed — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2020

In the order, the CM asked DGP Dinkar Gupta to strictly enforce the restrictions of maximum of 100 people at indoor gatherings and 250 outdoors at marriage palaces and other places, with penalties to be imposed on the hosts in case of deviance.

The development comes as the state on Thursday reported 28 more deaths due to COVID-19 with the toll crossing 5,000-mark, while 635 fresh cases took the infection count to 1,58,556.

Six new fatalities were reported from Mohali; four each from Amritsar and Hoshiarpur; three each from Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Patiala; two from Sangrur and one each from Barnala, Mansa and Moga.

The new fatalities pushed the death toll to 5,007 in Punjab. The state has 7,423 active COVID-19 cases. Among the fresh COVID-19 cases, Jalandhar reported 134, followed by 69 each in Mohali and Amritsar and 63 in Patiala.

A total of 503 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the recovery count to 1,46,126.