New Delhi: At a time when reports surfaced that the Central Government may extend the nationwide lockdown by two more weeks after May 31, the Punjab government on Wednesday said that the future course of action with respect to the lockdown in the state will be decided on May 30.

In this regard, Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh will hold a review meeting with the departments concerned on the overall coronavirus situation in the state on May 30 and then will announce the government's decision on lifting or further extending lockdown for a longer period.

Giving further information about the matter, an official spokesperson from the state government said the Cabinet decided that the decision should be taken after on-ground assessment of the situation a couple of days before the current lockdown is due to end.

However, he said that any decision on extension, with or without relaxations, will be taken after the review meeting.

In the meantime, the state government complimented the Food and Civil Supplies Department for ensuring seamless procurement of wheat, especially amid the trying COVID-19 and lockdown situation.

The state cabinet also placed on record its appreciation for Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu for successfully accomplishing the gigantic task of wheat procurement in nearly 4,000 mandis across the state while strictly adhering to the health and social distancing protocols for the safety and of all stakeholders.

As of May 26, a total of 126.80 lakh tonnes of wheat had been procured by various agencies, of which 123.64 lakh tonnes had been lifted and payment to the tune of Rs 21,004.68 crore made so far to the farmers.

On the other hand, the state government decided to seek a fiscal stimulus of Rs 51,102 crore from the Centre to help the state tide over the financial crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the prolonged lockdown.

A draft memorandum to this effect was approved by the Council of Ministers, at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

The state cabinet also authorised the Chief Minister to make necessary amendments to the draft memorandum before submitting it to the Government of India.