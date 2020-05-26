New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday said that a total of 60,490 patients have recovered so far from COVID-19 in the country. Also Read - Your Guide to Wearing Heels: Types of Heels And Which One to Wear When

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said that the recovery rate continues to improve and at present, it is 41.61%. He also stated that the fatality rate is one among the lowest in the world, it is 2.87% now. Also Read - Guru Arjan Dev Ji Martyrdom Day 2020: Know All About The Fifth Guru of Sikh And The Event That Led to His Martyr

Giving further information, he said that over 4.4 deaths per lakh population have been reported for the world, while India has reported about 0.3 deaths per lakh population, which is amongst the lowest in the world. “This has been due to lockdown, timely identification and management of COVID-19 cases,” he said. Also Read - US Woman Wears Bikini Made of Masks to Protest Against COVID-19 Restrictions, Slammed Online

He also added that the COVID-19 fatality rate has reduced from 3.3% on April 15 to 2.87% which is among the lowest in the world now.

On the other hand, ICMR Director General Dr Balram Bhargava said that the testings have gone up in the last few months, and over 1.1 lakh samples are tested on daily basis.