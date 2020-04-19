New Delhi: In yet another incident of attack on a frontline COVID-19 warrior, a sanitation worker died in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur after a group of men forced him to drink a disinfectant that he had accidentally sprayed on one of them. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh: Out of Food, Woman Goes to Shop For Free Ration, Gets Raped

The incident took place on April 14 when the victim, identified as Kunwar Pal, had gone to spray disinfectant in Motipura village to combat the spread of coronavirus. He, however, ended up mistakenly spraying it on the foot of man, identified as Indrapal.

Furious, Indrapal and four of his aides allegedly inserted the sanitising machine's pipe into the victim's mouth and forced the disinfectant down his throat.

Following the incident, Kunwar Pal was rushed to a hospital in Rampur and then to Moradabad, after his condition worsened. He, however, died there on April 17 while undergoing treatment.

An FIR has been registered against the five accused, including Indrapal, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). No arrest, however, has been made thus far. The victim’s post-mortem report is awaited and further action will be taken on the basis of the evidence.

In recent days, notably, there has been a spate of attacks on those fighting the COVID-19 pandemic on the ground. A team of health officials and policemen was attacked in UP’s Moradabad on Wednesday, while in Dewas in Madhya Pradesh, sanitation workers came under attack by a mob of locals.

Thus far, there have been 984 COVID-19 positive cases in Uttar Pradesh, including 14 deaths. Agra has the highest number of cases in the state-241, including six fatalities.