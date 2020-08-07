New Delhi: With highest single-day spike of 62,538 infections, India’s total tally of coronavirus cases surpassed 20 lakh makrk on Friday. Of the total 20,27,075 cases, 6,07,384 are active cases, 13,78,106 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate has reached a new high of 67.19 per cent. In the last 24 hours, 5,74,783 samples have been tested, said Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Also Read - US Open 2020: Former Champions Kim Clijsters And Andy Murray Handed Wild Cards

"India's COVID-19 case tally crosses 20-lakh mark with highest single-day spike of 62,538 cases The COVID19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured/discharged/migrated & 41,585 deaths", said Ministry of Health.