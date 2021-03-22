New Delhi: As India staring at the second wave of coronavirus, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government might ban Holi gatherings. As per the reports of NDTV, several officials are in favour of banning Holi celebrations in the wake of rising cases. This comes as cases continue to rise unabated in the national capital. Yesterday, the city had reported over 800 COVID-19 cases for the second day on the trot on Sunday, while one more person succumbed to the infection. Fresh corona cases pushed the UT’s tally to 6,47,984 while 6.32 lakh patients have recovered so far. The positivity rate remained over one per cent for the second consecutive day. There were 813 cases on Saturday, 716 on Friday, 607 on Thursday, 536 on Wednesday and 425 on Tuesday. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat Tests Positive For Covid-19, Goes in Self-Isolation

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, while speaking to News 18 asked people to remain cautious. On being asked if the city is witnessing another new wave of the deadly disease, the minister said,”If you look at the states which have been hit by a new wave, the positivity rate is 5%. However, in Delhi, it is around 1%. Thus, it will be premature to say that this is a new Covid wave.” Also Read - 'Janata Curfew' Anniversary: When Indians Clapped Hands & Banged Utensils, Twitter Remembers The Day With Memes

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had assured people that there is no need to panic as the situation is not out of control. The Chief Minister had stated that the increase in corona cases in the city was ‘marginal’ and the government is monitoring the situation closely. Also Read - With Nearly 47,000 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, India Records Highest Single-Day Spike Since Early November

Gujarat Bans Holi Gatherings

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel yesterday announced that Holi celebrations in the state will be restricted.

On Sunday, the state government informed that no permission will be granted due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat though the religious ritual of ‘Holika Dahan’ can take place with crowd restrictions, reported PTI.

“No permission is granted for celebration of Holi. Action will be taken against violators. However, I believe the people of Gujarat will follow rules and will not play Holi,” Patel announced.

COVID-19 on Rise In India

Earlier in the day, India saw 43,846 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,15,99,130. The total active caseload has increased to 3,09,087, which now comprises 2.66% of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 95.96 per cent, the Union Health Ministry data showed.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in the COVID-19 daily cases and account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana are displaying an upward trajectory in the daily new COVID-19 cases, the ministry added.