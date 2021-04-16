New Delhi: As the coronavirus situation in India has turned grim with the country’s daily count crossing the 2-lakh mark, doctors have observed that the second wave of the lethal disease is affecting children especially between the age of one and five. Calling the situation ‘very dangerous’, pediatricians have asserted that the virus is taking a toll on the newborn and the youth. Speaking to a leading daily, Dr Dhiren Gupta, Pediatric Intensivist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital informed that the number of children getting admitted to hospital has increased five times as compared to 2020. Also Read - Corona 2.0: List of Political Leaders Who Have Tested Positive So Far

“This time, Covid is also seen in children… few days old children are also getting infected”, said Dr. Ritu Saxena, Head of Emergency Department at the LNJP Hospital. Also Read - Impose 10-Day Complete Lockdown in Delhi: Traders Body to CM Kejriwal Amid Surge in COVID Cases

“Since this new wave has started, 7 to 8 children have been admitted so far. The youngest among them is a newborn baby who was infected in the hospital itself. In addition, about 30 per cent of young people between 15 and 30 years of age have also been infected”, said Saxena. Also Read - COVID-19: No Signs of Slowing Down as India Reports 2.16 Lakh New Cases, 1,184 Deaths in a Day | Key Points

Delhi recorded 16,699 fresh COVID-19 cases with a sharp rise in the positivity rate to over 20 per cent, and 112 fatalities on Thursday, according to data shared by the health department. The positivity rate stands at 20.22 per cent, the highest till date in Delhi, while the death toll recorded so far is 11,652.

The national capital registered 17,282 new infections on Wednesday, its highest single-day spike till date. The number of cases has been on an upward spiral in the last few days.

The highest single-day spike in Delhi till the third wave of the pandemic — 8,593 cases — was reported on November 11 in 2020, while on November 18, the city had recorded 131 COVID-19 deaths, the highest single-day fatality count so far. The positivity rate mid-November last year had stood above 15 per cent.

Battling the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi has left financial capital Mumbai far behind in the daily tally of cases, becoming the worst-affected city in the country.

(With agency inputs)