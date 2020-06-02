New Delhi: As the coronavirus cases in the national capital crossed 20,000-mark, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced to seal the capital’s border with neighbouring states for one week with the objective that the beds in Delhi hospitals can be utilised for the treatment of Delhi residents. Also Read - Allow Economic Activities in All of Delhi, Barring Containment Zones: Arvind Kejriwal Tells PM Modi

However, the government sought views of citizens as to whether the health services in Delhi should be restricted for Delhi residents during the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Delhi COVID-19 Cases Slightly Down Since Last 3 Days, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Taking to Twitter, the CM asked for people’s suggestions till Friday 5 PM on WhatsApp (8800007722), email (delhicm.suggestion@gmail.com), or voice message (1031). A crucial decision in this regard will be taken next week.

The development comes as the national capital on Monday recorded 990 cases of Covid-19 with the total cases breaching the 20,000-mark at 20,834.

To know people’s opinion in the matter, India.com had launched an online poll on various social media platform where 40 per cent of people have given their views in favour of the announcement. And rest 60 per cent of people did not, however, favour the idea of limiting the hospitals only for people of Delhi.

As per another update, the Delhi government said it has received around 4.5 lakh suggestions from people in the last 24 hours on the reopening of borders with Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday has launched a mobile phone application to check availability of government and private hospital beds for COVID patients as the city recorded its highest single-day jump of nearly 1,300 coronavirus cases.

Addressing an online briefing, Kejriwal said if patients are unable to get a bed despite the app — ‘Delhi Corona’ — showing availability at a hospital, they can call on helpline number 1031. “The Health Department’s Special Secretary will ensure that the person gets a bed,” Kejriwal said.

“In Delhi, cases are increasing. But we have made arrangements for sufficient ventilators and beds in hospitals. We are several steps ahead of coronavirus,’ Kejriwal said, adding that 6,731 beds are available in private and government hospitals in Delhi, out of which 4,100 are unoccupied.