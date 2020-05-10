New Delhi: Amid lockdown, the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday said that it will resume its OPD services in a graded manner from Monday, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Issuing a statement, the hospital said that each doctor will see a maximum of four patients in one hour. Also Read - 108 Staff at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Quarantined as Two Patients Test Positive For COVID-19

"The hospital has created proper facilities to minimise the spread of COVID-19 especially keeping in mind that nearly 70% positive patients are asymptomatic," Dr DS Rana, Chairman, Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said.

The OPD service in the hospital was closed following the Central government's directives to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19 after the nationwide the lockdown was announced.

As the third phase of the lockdown is coming to an end, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will hold hid fifth meeting with chief ministers of all states in a video conferencing. During he meeting, the government is expected to review the situation before taking a final call on the lifting of the nationwide lockdown.

The development comes as the death toll due to COVID-19 went up to 2,109 and the number of cases climbed to 62,939 in the country on Sunday. India on Sunday registered an increase of 128 deaths and 3,277 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Union Health Ministry said that the number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 41,472, while 19,357 people have recovered and one patient has migrated. The recovery rate stands at about 30.75 per cent. The total number of cases include 111 foreign nationals.