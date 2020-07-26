New Delhi: In yet another positive development, the number of coronavirus deaths in Delhi has reduced by 44%, the Delhi government announced on Sunday, a day after recovery rate in the capital from the infection rose to above 87%. Also Read - Delhi-Noida Border News: Can You Enter UP From Delhi After August 1? Here’s All You Need to Know

In a statement today, the Delhi government said, "A detailed analysis of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi carried out by the Health Department, Government of NCT Delhi (GNCTD), for the period 1-12 June and 1-12 July has revealed a 44% decline in deaths".

The number of deaths from July 1-12, the statement noted, were 605 as against 1089 during the same period from a month ago. The difference of 484 marks a decline of 44.44% in the number of deaths.

A detailed analysis of deaths due to COVID-19 in Delhi carried out by the Health Department, Government of NCT Delhi (GNCTD), for the period 1-12 June and 1-12 July has revealed a 44% decline in deaths – from 1089 during 1-12 June to 605 during 1-12 July: Government of Delhi. pic.twitter.com/raw1HTrBWG — ANI (@ANI) July 26, 2020

In all, Delhi has thus far registered a total of 3,806 deaths due to coronavirus, a shade under 3% (2.93%) of the total number of positive cases here thus far: 1,29,531. With 1,13,068 recoveries, the capital has a recovery rate of 87.29% while the number of active cases-12,657-contribute 9.77% of the total number of cases.

The numbers mark a remarkable turnaround for Delhi which, as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal pointed, has gone from having the second-highest number of active cases in the country to having the eighth-highest number of cases in a matter of days.

Delhi has reached 8th position in terms of no of active cases. Situation was bad till a few days back. We were at 2nd position. However, there is no room for complacency. Take precautions and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/vAzgqjelZh — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 25, 2020

Delhi on Saturday registered a spike of 1,142. It is the worst-hit city in the country, followed by Mumbai. However, as a union territory, it has the third-highest number of cases among states/union territories, behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu respectively.