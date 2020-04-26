New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday termed the coronavirus situation in Agra as ‘worrisome,’ urging the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to take seriously a letter by the city mayor and do everything possible to save the people of the city from the pandemic. Also Read - Agra Containment Model: How This UP District Manages to Turn The Tide | In Pictures

She tweeted: “Situation in Agra is worrisome. Fresh cases are coming up everyday. The Agra mayor has said that if proper steps are not taken, things will spiral out of control. I too had raised this issue yesterday. Transparency as well as testing are both important. To stop coronavirus, focus should be on correct information and proper treatment.”

“It is important for the government to respond seriously to the mayor’s letter and save the people of Agra from this pandemic,” she added.

Notably, in a letter which has now gone viral on social media, Agra mayor Naveen Jain, pointing out that the situation had become ‘extremely serious’ in the city, had urged CM Yogi Adityanath to ‘save my Agra.’

The letter was written on April 21.

Agra, whose containment model was earlier this month lauded by the central government itself, has, in recent days, seen a sharp spike in daily cases. With a tally of 371, including nine deaths, the city has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh.

It witnessed a spike of 23 cases on Saturday.

Uttar Pradesh has thus far recorded 1,800 cases of coronavirus, including 27 deaths,