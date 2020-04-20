New Delhi: On a day relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown came into effect in some parts of the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday told state governments and union territories that the situation was serious in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur as well as at some places in West Bengal, including Kolkata. Also Read - Coronavirus Vaccine Available Soon: One Million Doses of Drug Expected by September, Oxford Scientists Say

The development comes on a day the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the country spiked to 17,265, which includes 543 casualties. This comes after 1,553 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, in what is the country's largest single-day spike.

In its note today, the MHA pointed towards incidents of violence against frontline COVID-19 workers, as well as a complete violation of social distancing norms and movement of vehicles in urban areas.

These, the ministry said, ‘should be stopped.’

Talking about coronavirus situation in some parts of the country, the MHA said that the situation is ‘especially serious’ in Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra, Indore in Madhya Pradesh, Jaipur in Rajasthan, and Kolkata, Howrah, East Medinipur, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

“Violation of lockdown measures has been reported from these places, posing a serious health hazard to public and risk for spread of COVID-19,” the ministry’s note stated.

In addition to this, the Centre has also constituted six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) to make an on-the-spot assessment of the situation in these cities and issue necessary directions to the four concerned states-Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal.

The teams will further be required to submit their report to the Centre as well.