New Delhi: A security personnel on special duty (OSD) at Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan's office has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. He was posted at the Health Ministry office in the teaching block of AIIMS, Delhi.

The security guard was tested on Saturday and has been duly quarantined for further tests. The entire block around his office at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been disinfected and sealed.

According to reports, two children of a nurse who was deployed at the daycare facility of AIIMS cancer centre also tested positive for the contagious disease.

Contact tracing was initiated at the facility on Sunday and all those who have come in contact with the security guard and the nurse have been asked to self-quarantine and their samples have been taken for testing. Further contact tracing is on.

Moreover, patients who had come to AIIMS for chemotherapy on Saturday at the daycare facility along with healthcare staff at the hospital who had come in contact have also been advised self-quarantine.

Besides, at least six more staffers, including two from the record section, a lab attendant and the personal assistant of a faculty at the Cardio-Neuro Centre of AIIMS have also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, hospital officials said.

On Wednesday, a male nurse working in the gastroenterology department of AIIMS was found COVID-19 positive, following which around 40 healthcare staff, including doctors and nurses working in the department, were advised self-quarantine.

Notably, India also witnessed the biggest one-day surge in coronavirus cases on Sunday, reporting 1,975 fresh cases. The total tally went up to 26,917, with the death toll reaching 824. At least 47 deaths linked to the highly contagious illness were reported over the weekend, the health ministry said.