New Delhi: At a time when the coronavirus cases crossed 52000-mark in Maharashtra, state opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday accused the state government of not spending the financial aid given by the Centre properly.

Blaming Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for the rising cases of coronavirus in the state, Fadnavis said that the state needs an assertive leadership, and he hoped that the CM will take bold decisions regarding coronavirus handling.

"The state government is yet to spend financial aid provided by the Centre. I really don't understand what is the priority of the state government? Today, the state needs assertive leadership, and I expect Uddhav ji will take bold decisions," Fadnavis alleged.

Saying that no one is trying to weaken the state government, Fadnavis said it will fall due to its own burden. “We are not trying to topple the state government,” Fadnavis reiterated.

He also stated that he is not interested in change of the state government as COVID-19 situation is already serious in the state. “We are fighting against coronavirus and want to pressurise the state government for the same,” he added.

The statement from the BJP leader comes at a time when) Maharashtra reported 2,436 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 52,667 on Monday. The death toll in Mumbai crossed the 1,000- mark. The state’s fatality count reached 1,695.

In the state, over 5,30,247 people are in home quarantine and 35,479 in institutional quarantine. The second worst-hit is Pune city where COVID-19 cases increased to 5,319 and fatalities to 260.

Earlier, Fadnavis had accused Uddhav Thackeray of being indecisive in dealing with the COVID-19 crisis and causing the situation to worsen. He had also alleged that the CM is scared of taking initiatives to deal with the situation.

“Indecisiveness is the biggest problem of the Maharashtra government in dealing with COVID-19. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey is new and is scared of taking action and depends a lot on the bureaucracy,” Fadnavis had said.