New Delhi: The ministry of health and family welfare on Wednesday confirmed 147 cases of a novel coronavirus, including 25 cases of foreign nationals being infected and 14 cured cases. Meanwhile, the first case reported in Kolkata has raised several questions over the screening at airports. Also Read - No Adverse Impact of Coronavirus on Indian Economy, Claims Mos Finance Anurag Thakur

Here is a state-wise break-up of the numbers: Also Read - Twitter Users Lash Out at Companies For Denying Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Check Twitter Thread

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/

Discharged Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 1 0 0 0 2 Delhi 9 1 2 1 3 Haryana 2 14 0 0 4 Karnataka 11 0 0 1 5 Kerala 25 2 3 0 6 Maharashtra 38 3 0 1 7 Odisha 1 0 0 0 8 Punjab 1 0 0 0 9 Rajasthan 2 2 3 0 10 Tamil Nadu 1 0 0 0 11 Telangana 3 2 1 0 12 Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir 3 0 0 0 13 Union Territory of Ladakh 8 0 0 0 14 Uttar Pradesh 15 1 5 0 15 Uttarakhand 1 0 0 0 16 West Bengal 1 0 0 0 Total number of confirmed cases in India 122 25 14 3

Meanwhile, West Bengal reported its first case of coronavirus where the 18-year-old was found carrying coronavirus after he came for the test. Questions are being raised over how effective the screenings at airports are which didn’t identify this particular case. Also Read - Kerala Police's Hand Washing Dance Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Goes Viral, Watch Video

According to reports, the 18-year-old is an Oxford University student who reached India on Sunday. The university authorities called him up and informed that one of his friends has been tested positive. He was present at a party where the infected person was also there. He was advised to take a test. Accordingly, he went to a hospital which sent him to the special hospital which is taking care of all suspect cases. But he didn’t report there. His mother, who is a high profile government official, took him to the administrative building of the West Bengal government to meet another high-profile government official. Then he went for the test and was detected positive.

Wasn’t he screened at the airport? According to reports, passengers coming from China, Korea, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Iran were being screened. He didn’t show any symptoms as well. His mother, too, came into his contact and was spotted in the administrative building of the West Bengal government.

The administration, however, pressed into action on Wednesday with sealing off the office of his mother in the administrative building.