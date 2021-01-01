All state governments and union territories are bracing themselves for the Covid-19 vaccine dry run today which will be a trial before the actual vaccination drive begins in India. Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat have successfully conducted dry run in the first phase. Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday held a meeting to review the preparedness. Also Read - Cinema Halls With 50% Seating Capacity, Religious Places to Reopen in Kerala From Jan 5

Maharashtra will hold the dry run at Pune, Nagpur, Jalna and Nandurbar. Jharkhand will conduct the dry run in Ranchi, East Singhbhum, Chatra, Palamu and Pakur. Bengaluru Urban, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Shivamogga will undergo the dry run in Karnataka. Tamil Nadu will conduct the dry run in Chennai, Nilgiris, Tirunevlevi, Tiruvallur and Coimbatore. Similarly, all states have identified dry run sites. Also Read - Infrastructure Ready, Preparation in Final Stage For COVID Vaccination Dry Run, Says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Here are some of the key points: Also Read - Beware of These Gastrointestinal Symptoms That COVID-19 Causes

Three sites across the national capital have been selected for conducting a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination on Saturday, officials said. The activity is set to be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges, the Centre had said on Thursday.

The Telangana government has the capacity toadminister the COVID-19 vaccine to about 10 lakh people per day once it is made available, Health Minister Eatala Rajender said and hoped that the state would not have to face the adverse impact of the virus this year. “Since the Centre has indicated that it would provide the vaccine on time, we are geared up and have trained about 10,000 health care personnel.

A day-long dry run to check the preparations for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted in Pune district today. “Total of 17 registered beneficiaries would undergo the mock drill at three health care centres in Pune city, Pune rural and Pimpri Chinchwad,” said a senior official from the district health department.