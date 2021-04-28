New Delhi: India logged a massive surge of 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after reporting slight dip. With 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, the country’s caseload stood at 1,79,97,267, as per Union Health Ministry data at 10 AM on Wednesday. Active cases in India now stand at 29,78,709, while the cumulative death toll is 2,01,187. At the same time, a total of 1,48,17,371 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. Also Read - Viral Video: Father Hugs Her Daughter & Then Thrashes Her With 'Chappal', Funny Vidai Goes Viral | Watch
Here’s the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases:
|S. No.
|Name of State / UT
|Active Cases*
|Cured/Discharged/Migrated*
|Deaths
|Total
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|Cumulative
|Change since yesterday
|1
|Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|130
|2
|5520
|53
|66
|
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|95131
|5399
|940574
|4431
|7736
|51
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|724
|143
|16993
|25
|58
|
|4
|Assam
|19111
|2294
|220344
|828
|1215
|15
|5
|Bihar
|89661
|2506
|323514
|9228
|2222
|67
|6
|Chandigarh
|5575
|339
|33498
|477
|440
|5
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|121352
|2483
|538558
|17341
|7536
|226
|8
|Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu
|2022
|23
|4700
|123
|4
|
|9
|Delhi
|92358
|2234
|940930
|22055
|14628
|380
|10
|Goa
|15260
|1571
|63483
|712
|1055
|38
|11
|Gujarat
|121461
|6455
|382426
|7727
|6486
|158
|12
|Haryana
|79466
|5218
|352515
|6211
|3842
|75
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|14326
|749
|73504
|916
|1363
|27
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|20601
|1043
|140117
|1067
|2172
|25
|15
|Jharkhand
|49504
|1399
|155669
|4018
|2115
|124
|16
|Karnataka
|281061
|18880
|1073257
|10663
|14627
|201
|17
|Kerala
|233140
|13919
|1189267
|7943
|5138
|28
|18
|Ladakh
|1857
|170
|11507
|315
|138
|
|19
|Lakshadweep
|1179
|1
|1067
|120
|1
|
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|92534
|986
|414235
|11612
|5221
|88
|21
|Maharashtra
|676647
|23560
|3601796
|71736
|65284
|524
|22
|Manipur
|910
|105
|29267
|36
|390
|5
|23
|Meghalaya
|1403
|15
|14560
|114
|161
|1
|24
|Mizoram
|769
|43
|4731
|60
|13
|
|25
|Nagaland
|727
|48
|12413
|7
|98
|
|26
|Odisha
|44948
|2410
|367111
|4180
|1997
|9
|27
|Puducherry
|7510
|222
|45758
|515
|758
|10
|28
|Punjab
|49894
|1740
|286942
|4438
|8530
|98
|29
|Rajasthan
|146640
|9938
|380550
|6416
|3685
|84
|30
|Sikkim
|928
|6
|6261
|27
|140
|2
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|107145
|1965
|976876
|13625
|13651
|94
|32
|Telangana
|69221
|3624
|340590
|6446
|2094
|52
|33
|Tripura
|830
|67
|33514
|44
|394
|
|34
|Uttarakhand
|39031
|3167
|115615
|1824
|2213
|67
|35
|Uttar Pradesh
|304199
|6583
|804563
|26719
|11414
|249
|36
|West Bengal
|94949
|6149
|653984
|9775
|11009
|68
|Total
|2882204
|68546
|14556209
|251827
|197894
|2771
- Registrations for the Phase 3 vaccination drive against coronavirus will begin at 4 PM today. All eligible adults above 18 years can set the preferred date to get the vaccine jab on the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.
- Earlier today, US President Joe Biden promised that he is “sending immediately a whole series of help” to India, along with vaccines, to fight the coronavirus battle.
- On the other hand, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and brought them to the Panagarh air base in West Bengal. In addition, the IAF’s C-17 aircraft also airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Indore to Jamnagar, two from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar and two from Hindon to Ranchi.
- India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
- On Tuesday, India recorded 3,23,144 COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths in 24 hours, showing a slight dip. The total caseload mounted to 17,636,307.
- Eight states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases.
- Notably, India has the second-highest COVID-19 tally globally after that of the United States. Brazil follows closely on third position. Meanwhile, India has the fourth-highest death toll in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico, in that order.