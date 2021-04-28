New Delhi: India logged a massive surge of 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after reporting slight dip. With 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, the country’s caseload stood at 1,79,97,267, as per Union Health Ministry data at 10 AM on Wednesday. Active cases in India now stand at 29,78,709, while the cumulative death toll is 2,01,187. At the same time, a total of 1,48,17,371 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. Also Read - Viral Video: Father Hugs Her Daughter & Then Thrashes Her With 'Chappal', Funny Vidai Goes Viral | Watch

Here’s the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases:

S. No. Name of State / UT Active Cases* Cured/Discharged/Migrated* Deaths Total Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday Cumulative Change since yesterday 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 130 2 5520 53 66 2 Andhra Pradesh 95131 5399 940574 4431 7736 51 3 Arunachal Pradesh 724 143 16993 25 58 4 Assam 19111 2294 220344 828 1215 15 5 Bihar 89661 2506 323514 9228 2222 67 6 Chandigarh 5575 339 33498 477 440 5 7 Chhattisgarh 121352 2483 538558 17341 7536 226 8 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu 2022 23 4700 123 4 9 Delhi 92358 2234 940930 22055 14628 380 10 Goa 15260 1571 63483 712 1055 38 11 Gujarat 121461 6455 382426 7727 6486 158 12 Haryana 79466 5218 352515 6211 3842 75 13 Himachal Pradesh 14326 749 73504 916 1363 27 14 Jammu and Kashmir 20601 1043 140117 1067 2172 25 15 Jharkhand 49504 1399 155669 4018 2115 124 16 Karnataka 281061 18880 1073257 10663 14627 201 17 Kerala 233140 13919 1189267 7943 5138 28 18 Ladakh 1857 170 11507 315 138 19 Lakshadweep 1179 1 1067 120 1 20 Madhya Pradesh 92534 986 414235 11612 5221 88 21 Maharashtra 676647 23560 3601796 71736 65284 524 22 Manipur 910 105 29267 36 390 5 23 Meghalaya 1403 15 14560 114 161 1 24 Mizoram 769 43 4731 60 13 25 Nagaland 727 48 12413 7 98 26 Odisha 44948 2410 367111 4180 1997 9 27 Puducherry 7510 222 45758 515 758 10 28 Punjab 49894 1740 286942 4438 8530 98 29 Rajasthan 146640 9938 380550 6416 3685 84 30 Sikkim 928 6 6261 27 140 2 31 Tamil Nadu 107145 1965 976876 13625 13651 94 32 Telangana 69221 3624 340590 6446 2094 52 33 Tripura 830 67 33514 44 394 34 Uttarakhand 39031 3167 115615 1824 2213 67 35 Uttar Pradesh 304199 6583 804563 26719 11414 249 36 West Bengal 94949 6149 653984 9775 11009 68 Total 2882204 68546 14556209 251827 197894 2771

