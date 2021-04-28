New Delhi: India logged a massive surge of 3,60,960 fresh COVID-19 cases, a day after reporting slight dip. With 3293 deaths and 2,61,162 discharges in the last 24 hours, the country’s caseload stood at 1,79,97,267, as per Union Health Ministry data at 10 AM on Wednesday. Active cases in India now stand at 29,78,709, while the cumulative death toll is 2,01,187. At the same time, a total of 1,48,17,371 patients have recovered from the deadly disease. Also Read - Viral Video: Father Hugs Her Daughter & Then Thrashes Her With 'Chappal', Funny Vidai Goes Viral | Watch

Here’s the state-wise tally of coronavirus cases:

S. No.Name of State / UTActive Cases*Cured/Discharged/Migrated*Deaths
TotalChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterdayCumulativeChange since yesterday
1Andaman and Nicobar Islands130552053 66 
2Andhra Pradesh951315399 9405744431 773651 
3Arunachal Pradesh724143 1699325 58 
4Assam191112294 220344828 121515 
5Bihar896612506 3235149228 222267 
6Chandigarh5575339 33498477 440
7Chhattisgarh1213522483 53855817341 7536226 
8Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu202223 4700123 4 
9Delhi923582234 94093022055 14628380 
10Goa152601571 63483712 105538 
11Gujarat1214616455 3824267727 6486158 
12Haryana794665218 3525156211 384275 
13Himachal Pradesh14326749 73504916 136327 
14Jammu and Kashmir206011043 1401171067 217225 
15Jharkhand495041399 1556694018 2115124 
16Karnataka28106118880 107325710663 14627201 
17Kerala23314013919 11892677943 513828 
18Ladakh1857170 11507315 138 
19Lakshadweep11791067120 1 
20Madhya Pradesh92534986 41423511612 522188 
21Maharashtra67664723560 360179671736 65284524 
22Manipur910105 2926736 390
23Meghalaya140315 14560114 161
24Mizoram76943 473160 13 
25Nagaland72748 1241398 
26Odisha449482410 3671114180 1997
27Puducherry7510222 45758515 75810 
28Punjab498941740 2869424438 853098 
29Rajasthan1466409938 3805506416 368584 
30Sikkim928626127 140
31Tamil Nadu1071451965 97687613625 1365194 
32Telangana692213624 3405906446 209452 
33Tripura83067 3351444 394 
34Uttarakhand390313167 1156151824 221367 
35Uttar Pradesh3041996583 80456326719 11414249 
36West Bengal949496149 6539849775 1100968 
Total288220468546 14556209251827 1978942771 

  • Registrations for the Phase 3 vaccination drive against coronavirus will begin at 4 PM today. All eligible adults above 18 years can set the preferred date to get the vaccine jab on the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.
  • Earlier today, US President Joe Biden promised that he is “sending immediately a whole series of help” to India, along with vaccines, to fight the coronavirus battle.
  • On the other hand, the Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted nine cryogenic oxygen containers from Dubai and Singapore and brought them to the Panagarh air base in West Bengal. In addition, the IAF’s C-17 aircraft also airlifted two cryogenic oxygen containers from Indore to Jamnagar, two from Jodhpur and Udaipur to Jamnagar and two from Hindon to Ranchi.
  • India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection and hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds in view of a rising number of COVID-19 cases.
  • On Tuesday, India recorded 3,23,144 COVID-19 cases and 2,771 deaths in 24 hours, showing a slight dip. The total caseload mounted to 17,636,307.
  • Eight states — Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu — have more than 100,000 active Covid-19 cases.
  • Notably, India has the second-highest COVID-19 tally globally after that of the United States. Brazil follows closely on third position. Meanwhile, India has the fourth-highest death toll in the world, behind the United States, Brazil and Mexico, in that order.
