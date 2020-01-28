New Delhi: On a day, when the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Health are planning to send a plane to Wuhan to bring back stranded Indian students, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday informed that over 100 students from his state, who are pursuing higher studies in China, have expressed desire to return home. He also informed that some of them are coming back from Beijing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Asking officials to collect information about stranded students in China, Rupani instructed state chief secretary Anil Mukim to provide the students necessary assistance if they want to return.

“Around 100 students from Gujarat had expressed their desire to come back from China. Some of them are coming back from Beijing today while remaining students would return tomorrow. We are working in coordination with Indian as well as Chinese government over the issue,” the CM was quoted as saying by PTI.

Saying that the students will be screened at the airport upon their arrival in Gujarat, the CM stated that the State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) and state Relief Commissioner’s office have been asked to collect information on these students.

He has also asked his state administration to extend all possible help to the Central government and the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard.

Part of the precautionary measure, Vadodara’s Sir Sayajirao General Hospital has also created a special isolation ward to admit any person showing symptoms of the novel Coronavirus.