New Delhi: As the coronavirus has created havoc across the world, scientists at the Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention added three new triggers to the list of COVID-19 symptoms. Doctors at Chest and King Koti hospitals in Hyderabad have claimed that the new symptoms– Diarrhea, headache and vomiting are responsible for the delayed process of diagnosis and treatment. Also Read - India Only 399 Short of Russia to Become World's Third Worst-Hit Nation After Single-Day Spike of 24,850 Fresh Coronavirus Cases

“These cases are presented as caused due to food-poisoning and seasonal change leading to stomach upset. But it is the virus which is attacking gastro-intestinal track first instead of lungs. It is presented in the form of severe diarrhoea and vomiting causing dehydration. This, in turn, leads to weakness, lower oxygen level, low BP, low sugar and sudden collapse”, leading portal Deccan Chronicle quoted a doctor as saying. Also Read - Cloud of Dilemma Looms Over Reopening of Taj Mahal as COVID-19 Cases Surge in Agra

A few doctors underlined that the deadly virus is changing its genomic structure as per the season, in a bid to ensure its survival. Also Read - Hyderbad Lockdown News: Top Jeweller Dies of COVID-19 After Throwing Party, Panicked Attendees Rush to Labs For Testing

Earlier fever, cough and difficulty in breathing were said to be most common symptoms for the deadly virus. The list was updated in April and the CDC added chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and loss of taste or smell as the new symptoms.

Take a look at the coronavirus symptoms listed by the CDC so far:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhoea

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has reported a record hike in the number of global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours in the highest single-day increase since COVID-19 broke out.

The biggest increase was reported in the Americas region with 129,772 new cases. Nearly half of the new cases were recorded in the US and Brazil, with 53,213 and 48,105 new infections, respectively.