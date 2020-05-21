New Delhi: After news reports on violation of lockdown norms were reported across the country, the Union Home Ministry on Thursday wrote a letter to all states and Union Territories asking them to adhere to the lockdown measures strictly. Also Read - People Travelling to Assam on Domestic Flights From Monday Will be Quarantined, Says State Govt

Writing the letter to states and UTs, the Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said the state governments must take all necessary steps to enforce the guidelines.

"There are reports of lockdown violations at various places, states and UTs should strictly implement guidelines," the MHA said in the letter, adding, "States should ensure night curfew or prohibition of all non-essential activities between 7 PM and 7 AM."

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to States- Violations of MHA Guidelines being reported at various places. States/UTs must strictly implement all measures to contain #COVID19. Local authorities must take all necessary steps to enforce the guidelines: MHA Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/UxzJTnnnoR — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2020

“Proper delineation of containment zones, effective implementation of containment measures key to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” the Home Ministry wrote in the letter.

Issuing a statement, the MHA on Wednesday had said that the centre is monitoring the implementation of the lockdown 4.0 in coordination with state governments to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Addressing a press conference, the MHA Joint Secretary said only essential services will be permitted in containment zones, state and Union Territory governments have issued directives according to the prevailing situation.

She said state governments are marking areas as Red, Green, Orange, Buffer and Containment zones in accordance with the Health Ministry guidelines. She also added that the MHA has already issued directives about permitted activities in the respective states.